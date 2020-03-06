New FOCO Frank Thomas & Ryne Sandberg Game of Thrones bobbleheads are awesome

The hit series “Game of Thrones” might be over with after their series finale in 2019 but that hasn’t stopped the pop culture world from celebrating it.

Our friends over at Forever Collectibles have released a new bobblehead series that mixes GOT with MLB legends, including two from the city of Chicago. The legends sit atop the Iron Throne from the hit HBO show to create an awesome, unique bobblehead that is perfect for fans of the show or Cubs and White Sox.

Representing the Cubs and White Sox are a pair of Hall of Fame sluggers in Ryne Sandberg and Frank Thomas. Other players included in the set are: Cal Ripken Jr. (Baltimore Orioles), Johnny Bench (Cincinnati Reds), Nolan Ryan (Houston Astros), George Brett (Kansas City Royals), Ozzie Smith (St. Louis Cardinals), and Willie McCovey (San Francisco Giants). Each player bobblehead is limited and numbered to 1,000.

“At FOCO we are huge fans of the Game of Thrones® series, and we are thrilled that we are able to partner with HBO®, MLB and the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum to launch these unique bobbleheads,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “Game of Thrones® and baseball fans now have the opportunity to combine their passions for their favorite TV series and favorite baseball legends. We are sure all fans will be excited to collect these special commemorative items.”

Fans can preorder their bobblehead of the players listed above by visiting the official site of FOCO. Each bobblehead retails for $60 plus shipping and delivery date is expected for June 22nd.