Sportsbook at Rivers Casino to officially open on Monday

So it sounds like Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was right in terms of Illinois sportsbooks being ready for March Madness.

The first local one in the state of Illinois will be Rivers Casino as they announced on Friday morning that they will be open for business on Monday afternoon just over a week before the 2020 NCAA Tournament is set to tip off. The Des Plaines casino located near Rosemont and O’Hare Airport unveiled the news on Friday and will host a special opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Monday. The first legal bets will be placed shortly after at Noon.

We are proud to announce that BetRivers Sportsbook will accept Illinois' first sports bet on Monday, March 9 pending final regulatory approval. Join us at noon to place your first bet! pic.twitter.com/lpbmKjArGS — Rivers Casino (@RiversCasinoCHI) March 6, 2020

While the sportsbook will officially be open in time for the NCAA Tournament and the 2020 MLB season, the mobile app will not be ready for the launch. There is still hope it will be ready soon for March Madness but this news is still good for bettors in the Chicago-area.

670 The Score’s Danny Parkins tweeted that he had a tour of the sportsbook and noted that it has tons of TV’s, seating, kiosks and a bar, so worries of it being a little small are not a concern.

See you there and good luck betting!