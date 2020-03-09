Coby White to make first career NBA start on Tuesday night

For those hoping that they would see Chicago Bulls rookie Coby White in the starting lineup this year, well you have your wish. The rookie will make his first career start on Tuesday night when the Bulls host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center.

Head coach Jim Boylen confirmed the report earlier on Monday afternoon after the Bulls practiced at the The Advocate Center.

Coby White will start vs. Cleveland on Tuesday, per Coach Boylen. pic.twitter.com/aqGBwm5dJx — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 9, 2020

After struggling in the first few months of the season, White has really been on a tear since the 2020 All-Star Break. In his previous eight games, White is averaging 25.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 42 percent from the three-point line.

For a struggling Bulls team in what was supposed to be a step forward in another rebuild year, White has been a bright spot.

We mentioned the struggles in the months of November, December and January but White has put his game into a different gear since the month of February. He was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month winner for February and is currently the front runner to win it early in March.

Without Zach LaVine for the past week, White has been the primary scoring option for the Bulls and now gets his chance to earn a permanent spot in the starting lineup beginning Tuesday.