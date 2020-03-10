The excitement level for the Chicago White Sox is very high for the upcoming 2020 MLB season and rightfully so. The White Sox have a good, young talented core on their roster which should be up for the 2020 season.

While the focus has been on the hitters the White Sox have been able to acquire for their lineup, many may have forgotten about pitcher Michael Kopech. He missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2018 and on Tuesday, he returned to the mound to pitch for the first time since that year.

And Kopech was throwing straight heat.

The prospect touched 100 MPH on the radar guns in the stadium four times and he made it look easy:

So happy to see Michael Kopech back in action! pic.twitter.com/lWbbdjt69o — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 10, 2020

Kopech finished the day with 1 inning pitched, not allowing a hit and striking out one batter while throwing 11 pitches. He touched 101 MPH on the radar gun which is a good sign for his recovery.