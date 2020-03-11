Coby White on hot streak as Chicago Bulls shift him to starting lineup

While the Chicago Bulls have been struggling in another year of their ongoing rebuild, there has been a few bright spots on the roster. Zach LaVine has been fun to watch this season as he continues to develop into the best player on this roster.

But while LaVine has been sideline with an injury for the past week or so, it’s been rookie guard Coby White that has taken over the spotlight.

The former North Carolina standout has been on a hot streak since the NBA All-Star break and has been among the best rookies in the league in that stretch. White has scored 20-plus points in 9 of his last 10 games for the Bulls and will look to keep that streak going on Thursday night.

Chicago will travel to Orlando to take on the Magic Thursday night as they hope to put a win streak together. The latest NBA odds have the Bulls as road underdogs as Orlando has played better of late.

The Bulls are used to being underdogs but recently pulled off a upset at home over the Dallas Mavericks, one of the top teams in the Western Conference. White as a big reason why the Bulls were able to beat the Mavericks last week.

For White, his last 10 games have looked like this:

24.1 PPG

2.1 Turnovers per game

4.5 assists per game

3.8 rebounds per game

46.0 FG %

40.7 3PT FG %

Those are some impressive numbers for the rookie as he struggled over the months of December and January earlier this season. Since the All-Star break, White has really ramped up his game and have shown some signs of hope for the future of this franchise at point guard.

For his play, White earned the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award.