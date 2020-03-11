PXG offers one of a kind golf experience for everyone

It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner, casual or longtime and serious golfer, Parsons Xtreme Golf provides a one-of-a-kind experience that cannot be matched anywhere else.

For me, when I buy a set of clubs or new golf balls I leave the store and that’s it. I don’t return unless there is something wrong with the equipment or the next time I’m there to purchase something. But with PXG, that’s not the case.

The company is dedicated to providing the best customer service out in the golf world. They don’t sell their clubs at traditional golf retail stores. Golfers are custom fit for PXG clubs at one of PXG’s five retail and fitting studios across the United States. PXG’s headquarters is in Scottsdale, Arizona but has stores in Chicago, Minneapolis, Atlanta and Seattle. Golfers can also be fit in-person through PXG’s mobile fitting program, over the phone with Player Support 1 (844) PLAY-PXG or online at PXG.com.

I was lucky enough to be invited in to see first-hand just how cool the PXG experience was. The wonderful people at the company invited me to their location in Northbrook, Illinois to test out some clubs and learn a little history about the company. So last Wednesday, I made the trip up there and got a good look at PXG and came away….. impressed.

The idea for PXG came in 2014 from Bob Parsons, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, and has grown into a wildly successful company that focuses on not only making it a one-of-a-kind customer experience but has a big emphasis on philanthropy. Parsons not only wants customers to have the best golf experience but he wants to help out the community as much as possible, including the military.

PXG offers an incredible program titled “PXG For Heroes” which is designed to provide the world’s finest golf equipment and gear to our nation’s finest – the men and women of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Law Enforcement, Firefighters, and EMTs. All current and past Military, Veterans and First-Responders are invited to purchase PXG clubs at a very special price as a thank you for your service. Why is PXG looking to have an impact with the military? Well, Parsons himself was a U.S. Marine in the Vietnam War. He received a Purple Heart medal, combat action ribbon and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

Parsons and his wife, Renee also have a charity called the “Bob and Renee Parsons Foundation” which averaged donating over $1M every 14 days in 2019. Not only do they make great clubs but you can really see they put a focus on the philanthropy which is incredible.

While on my visit, I was able to test out the new PXG 0311 GEN3 Irons.

I’m a casual golfer that gets out around 15-16 times a year (I wish more) so I’m not really a hardcore golfer but I’m out there enough to really care about my irons. Currently I use TaylorMade clubs and while I don’t have any big complaints about them, the difference I felt in swinging those and the GEN3 Irons from PXG was noticeable.

The breakthrough technology and manufacturing are really what make these clubs great. GEN3 Irons fuse new, patented Impact Reactor Technology and an ultra-thin club face to deliver explosive ball speeds and dramatically increase distance. Presented in three collections – Tour (T), Players (P), and Xtreme Performance (XP) –GEN3 Irons are designed to meet the needs of players at every level.

For a golfer like myself, these irons are a little more forgiving on bad shots. On a few warmup shots I took, I swore the ball was going to shank 30 yards to the left but instead I got a little better loft than I imagined. When I hit a great shot, I could just feel how good the ball was struck coming off the club head. I even received some helpful tips from the Pro using some awesome technology that tracks ball flight, path, and trajectory.

PXG clubs are available in more than 50 countries and they offer a world class fitting experience. All you have to do is schedule a fitting and PXG will make sure you leave with the clubs that best fit your game. There are plenty of custom options with the clubs including length, and even shaft for your putter, so it’s almost impossible not to find the right fit for your game.

I’d recommend PXG to anyone and hope that if you’re reading this, you can setup an appointment to get a custom fitting to see for yourself just how great not only the clubs are but the customer service as well.

You can’t beat that combination.