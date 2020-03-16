Former Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski signs with Las Vegas

The legal tampering is officially here as there were some big moves on Monday for the NFL. Two big trades went down with DeAndre Hopkins going to Arizona in exchange for David Johnson as well as draft picks. Then later on, the San Francisco 49ers parted ways with DeForest Buckner as they sent him to Indianapolis for a first-round pick.

While the Chicago Bears have been quiet so far, they saw a former inside linebacker find a new home. Nick Kwiatkoski announced via social media that he was signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, joining the team on a three-year deal:

After signing Danny Trevathan just a few days back, the Bears were expected to move on from Kwiatkoski. The 27-year-old inside linebacker was projected to get a big contract on the open market with some hinting it might be in the range of $8-$10M per year.

But Kwiatkoski didn’t get that and instead got a deal similar to Trevathan’s.

As @MikeGarafolo tweeted, 3 years, $21 million with $13.5 mil guaranteed for new #Raiders LB Nick Kwiatkoski — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 16, 2020

It was clear that the Bears were going to have to decide between the two. Now let’s just hope Ryan Pace made the right decision.