Report: Chicago Bears In Talks With Teddy Bridgewater

Per a report from Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk, the Chicago Bears are in talks with Teddy Bridgewater and hope to sign the former first round pick as things are heating up in the first day of free agency.

According to Florio:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, talks are underway between the Bears and Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater The initial numbers floating around (something in the range of $21 million per year) suggest that Bridgewater would be installed as the No. 1 option in Chicago. And that would be a great deal for a guy who has started six games since January 2016.

This could very well be the end for Mitch Trubisky. Hard to believe he would be around much longer if this deal were to go through. Teddy Bridgewater isn’t going to be getting $21 million to be a back up.

However, it seems though that the Bears aren’t the only suitor for Bridgewater:

#Bears are working to make a deal happen with Teddy Bridgewater. #Bucs have also expressed interest. Tom Brady could play a role in it all. If Brady goes to #Chargers or stays with #Patriots, Tampa might emerge as frontrunner for Bridgewater. Buckle up. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 16, 2020

Update 2:05pm:

Bears making lots of calls this afternoon.