Will Chicago Bears show interest in safety Karl Joseph?

The Chicago Bears have a few needs on their roster heading into the new league year beginning Wednesday. With the “legal tampering” period now officially on, we should get some news about who the Bears are interested in all day.

One position to keep an eye on for the Bears is at strong safety.

Both Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Deon Bush are set to be free agents and the Bears will have a need at the position. There was a hint that Clinton-Dix may come back as he tweeted out something over the weekend. But with the Bears looking for more of a strong safety that can play up at the line of scrimmage for run support, a new target may have emerged.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears could show interest in former Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph:

One safety that could emerge as a possibility for the #Bears is Karl Joseph. First-round pick of #Raiders in 2016. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 16, 2020

Joseph does make sense if the Bears want a more traditional strong safety to pair alongside Eddie Jackson. While the Bears aren’t expected to be big players in Tier 1 but should be more active with the tier 2 and tier 3 free agents. Joseph would fall into that category.

The former first-round pick has a total of 236 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5 QB Hits, 3 sacks, 15 passes defensed, and 4 interceptions in his four-year career with the Raiders. Joseph did only play in 9 games in 2019 for the Raiders and has never played a full 16-game season in his career.

We will keep you updated on everything Bears free agency and Karl Joseph throughout the week.