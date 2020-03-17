Chicago Bears agree to deal with Robert Quinn; Cut Leonard Floyd

The Chicago Bears have made a big move here in free agency.

A day after signing tight end Jimmy Graham with the legal tampering period open, the Bears have agreed to add a top pass rusher to their defense. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears have agreed to a five-year deal with pass rusher Robert Quinn worth $70M with $30M of that money guaranteed.

The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Quinn is coming off an impressive season with the Cowboys in which he recorded 11.5 sacks, 22 QB hits and 13 tackles for loss. He gives the Bears another pass-rush threat to go along with All-Pro Khalil Mack.

In addition to adding Quinn, the Bears have said goodbye to former first-round pick Leonard Floyd. Shortly after the move, the Bears announced they have released Floyd after four seasons with the team.

The #Bears are also planning to release former first-rounder Leonard Floyd, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

By addressing the need of another pass rusher on the defense, the Bears could look to now find a cheap veteran cornerback or safety. They are also still in the market for a quarterback on offense.