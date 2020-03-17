Latest:

Former Bear Nick Williams Inks Free Agent Deal With The Lions

Alex Fusak

Nick Williams has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions for 2 years and $10M.

Why should Bears fans care?

Well for one he was a pretty big part of the defense last season. He had career highs across the board, finishing the season with 42 total tackles, 6.0 sacks, 5 TFL, and 2 fumble recoveries. Those 42 tackles were good enough for 10th on the team and his 6.0 sacks only trailed…you probably can guess… Khalil Mack. That is a lot of production to be taken out of that system. Moves will have to be made to fill that hole.

Another reason Bears fans should care, is that they are projected to get a 2021 6th round comp pick.

Chicago is currently projected to get two comp picks after the signing of Robert Quinn.

