BREAKING: Chicago Bears acquire Nick Foles

The Chicago Bears have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles on Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours before the new league year is set to open.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news as Chicago will send their fourth-round compensatory pick in 2020 to the Jaguars:

The 31-year-old Foles will now compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job in Chicago.

