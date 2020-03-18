BREAKING: Chicago Bears acquire Nick Foles

The Chicago Bears have traded for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles on Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours before the new league year is set to open.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news as Chicago will send their fourth-round compensatory pick in 2020 to the Jaguars:

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

The 31-year-old Foles will now compete with Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job in Chicago.