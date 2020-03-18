Report: Chicago Bears showing interest in Cam Newton

It’s clear what Ryan Pace and the Chicago Bears are trying to do at the quarterback position this offseason. At the very least they want to bring in some competition for Mitchell Trubisky as the starter and are trying to find a solution at what is the most important position on the team.

We have already seen reports of the Bears being interested in Teddy Bridgewater (Before he signed with Carolina), Andy Dalton, Derek Carr, and Nick Foles. It’s clear that the Bears want to add a quarterback to the mix. And that guy could be Cam Newton.

A report on Wednesday morning connected the Bears and Newton as Jonathan Jones from CBS Sports is reporting that Chicago has called Carolina about a potential trade:

The Panthers have been in recent contact with the Bears regarding Cam Newton, per source. The expectation is Newton will be released in the coming days, but CHI may not want to compete in the market for him — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 18, 2020

That’s interesting.

The other thing to note is that Jones says the expectation is that Newton will be released in the coming days, allowing him to sign anywhere he wants. I can’t imagine he would sign to be a backup and would rather be a starter. But there aren’t many options left.

Aside from Chicago, Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots are in need of a starting quarterback this year and are options for Newton as well.

The Bears may not want to get into a bidding war in free agency, especially with their cap space being so limited this offseason. Unless they can move some money around and are sold that Newton is 100% healthy, then I could see that being a legit option.

This is starting to get interesting for the Bears.