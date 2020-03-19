Former White Sox Pitcher Chris Sale To Get Tommy John Surgery

Another day, another Tommy John surgery for an MLB pitcher…Chicago White Sox fans are all too familiar with this surgery lately…

The Red Sox announced Thursday that former White Sox pitcher, Chris Sale, will need Tommy John surgery and will miss the upcoming season. By some estimates, most likely even longer.

Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery, Red Sox announce — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2020

Chris Sale had just resumed his throwing program Monday after being shut down for two weeks when the pain resurfaced. He'll be out now until late 2021 or the start of the 2022 season for the #RedSox — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 19, 2020

It’s a shame to see a former Sox player like Chris Sale, who carried the White Sox for many years while losing games in which he only allowed 1 or 2 runs, have to go through an injury like this. He should have at least a tiny spot in White Sox fans’ hearts after spending so much time in Chicago. He’s one of the best to ever wear the black and white. It’s really not hard to believe that he falls within the Top 10 in most pitching categories in White Sox history.

As most remember, Chris Sale was traded back in 2016 to the Red Sox for two of the big names you see poised to help the White Sox make a World Series run over the next few years. Yoan Moncada, who just signed a new deal and is team’s starting 3B, and Michael Kopech, who is just now coming back from a Tommy John surgery of his own (and still hitting triple digits btw), were the main pieces in that deal.

A lesser-known name in that deal, however, was Luis Basabe. He’s someone that White Sox fans should keep an eye on in the minors this year. He’s no Luis Robert, but he’s right there with Micker Adolfo as the next best OF prospect the White Sox have got.

Chris Sale got his World Series Championship and brought the title back to Beantown, let’s see if what the White Sox got for him can bring one back to the South Side.