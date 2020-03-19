Netflix and slow down? The European Union urges streaming service to slow down

If you’re following what is going on, you’re probably inside following the quarantine procedures put in place by the state of Illinois. With no sports, we are limited to what we can do and many have turned to streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon and more for entertainment.

But the latest report on Thursday may slow things down a bit with streaming sites.

The The European Union is urging Netflix to slow down their streaming service from HD to SD to help internet speeds around the world.

Per CNN:

The European Union is urging Netflix and other streaming platforms to stop showing video in high definition to prevent the internet from breaking under the strain of unprecedented usage due to the coronavirus pandemic. With so many countries on forced lockdowns to fight the spread of the virus, hundreds of millions working from home and even more children out of school, EU officials are concerned about the huge strain on internet bandwidth. European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is responsible for the EU internal market covering more than 450 million people, tweeted Wednesday evening that he had spoken with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. Breton called on people and companies to “#SwitchtoStandard definition when HD is not necessary” in order to secure internet access for all.

Yikes.

We are all cooped up inside and there is not much to do honestly. And while it doesn’t say to shut it all down (worst case scenario), slowing it down still feels like a loss for everyone.

Stay safe.