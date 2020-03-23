2020 Chicago Bears Free Agency Recap

The 2020 Free Agency period and the official start of the new NFL season is usually hectic to begin with… throw in a world-wide pandemic at the same time and the information that you’re trying to process will make your head spin.

Just so everyone can keep tabs on what their favorite team has been doing leading up to and into the official start to the new NFL league year, we’ve got a quick and easy recap available for you:

Found a new team via free agency:

Nick Williams (DT) – to the Lions

Nick Kwiatkoski (LB) – to the Raiders

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (S) – to the Cowboys

Chase Daniel (QB) – to the Lions

Released by the team:

Leonard Floyd (LB) – to the Rams

Prince Amukamara (CB)

Taylor Gabriel (WR)

Signed/Re-signed via free agency:

Robert Quinn (DE/LB)

Jimmy Graham (TE)

Patrick Scales (LS)

Danny Trevathan (LB)

Roy Robertson-Harris (DL)

Deon Bush (S)

Artie Burns (CB)

Jordan Lucas (S)

Barkevious Mingo (LB)

Brent Urban (DE)

Traded For:

We’ll keep everyone informed as information becomes available!