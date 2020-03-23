Rogers Park “Livin’ on a Prayer’ singalong goes viral

We are all cooped up inside, or at least are supposed to be, during this COVID-19 pandemic with not much to do honestly. With just essential business open, many of us have had to resort to going on walks as a source of entertainment.

But one block in Rogers Park took things in their own hands to provide some entertainment during these tough times.

Rogers Park residents Jenni Spinner and Rebecca Kell were inspired by Italians singing from their balconies in solidarity against the coronavirus and decided to bring it to Chicago. So what they did was create the #chicagosingalong and belted out Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” ballard at 7 p.m. on Saturday night from the windows of their residence. Block Club Chicago was there to capture the event:

Not only did the video go viral but Bon Jovi himself decided to respond and posted a message via Instagram to the #ChicagoSingAlong:

In times like these, we have to get creative and make the most of what we have.