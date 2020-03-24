2020 NFL Draft: Insider pegs this quarterback as a fit for the the Bears

The Chicago Bears made the move to trade for Nick Foles and add to their quarterback room a week ago, parting ways with their fourth-round comp pick.

Chicago traded for Foles to come in and not only compete with Mitchell Trubisky but be the starter come Week 1 of the 2020 season. There will be a competition between the two this offseason, whenever it resumes, and it will certainly be the top storyline for the franchise.

But are the Bears done adding to the position? Maybe not.

This is a very intriguing draft for quarterbacks and although it’s top-heavy with the potential of four going in the first round, the Bears could have a chance to land a prospect that some scouts are high on, Jalen Hurts. The latest to connect the Bears to the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback is Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller.

The draft scout talked about Hurts and his fit with the Bears on the latest episode of the Stick To Football podcast, calling the quarterback a good fit for Matt Nagy’s offense:

There’s no doubt Hurts is an interesting player but the reaction to the quarterback has been all over the place. Some scouts absolutely love his game and think he can be a legit quarterback at the next level. Others aren’t a fan of him as a quarterback and wouldn’t take the risk.

Hurts likely isn’t going past Day 2 of the draft and the Bears have two second-round picks but after that, they don’t pick again until the fifth round.

