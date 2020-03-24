Updated NFC North odds after start of NFL Free Agency period

The first week of the NFL free agency period is over and the new league year officially kicked off on Thursday. While the sports world has been rocked with the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has decided to move forward with free agency ahead of April’s Draft.

The Chicago Bears were among those teams active through the first week, making a few big moves. They signed tight end Jimmy Graham, defensive end Robert Quinn and then traded for Nick Foles. They have also made a few other moves since then to round out their roster.

But where do the Bears stand compared to the rest of the NFC North?

Well, the odds have changed after one week of moves and per Odds Shark, the Green Bay Packers are still the favorites to win the division but both Minnesota and Chicago aren’t far behind. Here are the early odds to win the NFC North per Odds Shark:

Packers +125

Vikings +200

Bears +300

Lions +800

As you see, the Packers are still the favorites but not by much. Both Chicago and Minnesota are right there with their odds and the betting service projects it to be a close race in 2020. Here is what they had to say about the Bears moves:

After a promising sophomore season, Mitchell Trubisky took a major step back in 2019 and the Bears were left with a major decision at the starting QB spot. Despite general manager Ryan Pace insisting Trubisky was his guy, the Bears acquired Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in the first day of free agency. Foles is coming off a disappointing lone year in Jacksonville and has struggled to find success outside of Philadelphia. There’s no denying the Super Bowl 52 MVP has what it takes to succeed on the biggest stage, so at least the Bears have an option outside of Trubisky under center. With one of the most ferocious defenses in the NFL, the window for the Bears to win is now. Whether or not the QB play can hold up is going to determine if the Monsters of the Midway can return to the playoffs.

These odds will likely change again based off the draft and other moves to come. Chicago could make a run to be the favorites when it’s all said and done.