Nike celebrates Air Max Day with new documentary

While the world has been impacted with the COVID-19 pandemic and most of us are inside trying to quarantine, it hasn’t stopped many from celebrating Nike’s Air Max Day here on March 26th. The iconic shoe made it’s debut on March 26, 1987 and since 2014, fans have celebrated the big day.

Over the years there have been events, sneaker drops, and much more regarding the Air Max shoe but this year was a little different. With everyone inside, it didn’t stop athletes, celebrities and sneaker heads from sharing their Air Max shoes while being quarantined (we hope) and the celebration went on.

Among the special events for the day was Nike dropping some special releases in three new packs for the day as well as slashing prices on Air Max models. Heck, they even dropped a new colorway in their Adapt self-lacing sneaker line just for today.

But what I thought was one of the more dope drops of the day was a new documentary by Nike titled “The Story of Air Max: 90 to 2090” which released earlier on Thursday. You can watch the video below:

We won’t spoil it for you but we can say it was damn good and we enjoyed it. Happy Air Max Day everyone!