Stay fit during COVID-19 pandemic with the help of Nike

These are difficult times for all of us as we are dealing withe COVID-19 pandemic and resorted to stay inside to prevent spreading it.

While it can get boring just staying inside, there’s still a way you can maintain being fit and get your exercise in thanks to our friends over at Nike. The Nike Training Club is putting together a new program to help you workout at home during this time.

It’s simple and something to help take your mind off of what is going on in the real world.

Beginning Saturday, March 27th Nike trainer Kirsty Godso will be conducting a live workout on YouTube. The workouts are a part of Nike’s new “#PlayInside” message that they launched last week ahead of the pandemic. The workouts will last a minimum of 5 weeks and be held every Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m. CST

More from Nike:

Workouts will begin each Saturday at 8am PT on Nike’s YouTube Live channel

Workout will last about 30 minutes followed immediately by a 15-minute trainer Q&A.

Make sure to bookmark the official Nike YouTube page to keep track of the workouts!