ESPN to move up Michael Jordan “The Last Dance” documentary to April

Zack Pearson

Get ready Chicago Bulls fans because ESPN has officially heard the fans requests.

ESPN’s newest 30-for-30 documentary that will feature Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls has been moved up a few months according to a report from the New York Post.

Andrew Marchand of the Post broke the news on Monday night that ESPN is now set to release “The Last Dance” beginning Sunday, April 19th rather than it’s original air date of June 2nd. The news comes as the country is in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there hasn’t been live sports for two weeks.

Sources said the start date will be Sunday, April 19. It was originally slated for June. ABC/ESPN plans to make an announcement on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, according to sources. ESPN declined to confirm either the start date or the GMA plan. The documentary was set to debut in June prior to the coronavirus outbreak that has halted games at all levels of competition.

It was just a few weeks ago when Twitter users were begging ESPN to drop the new series as they were stuck inside with no live sports on. ESPN even changed the end of the trailer they show as a commercial to “Coming Soon” instead of “Coming June 2nd”. But yet, there was no official word from ESPN.

That is until now.

As Marchand notes, the official announcement will come Tuesday morning and the countdown officially begins. Check out the trailer for “The Last Dance” below:

Get ready folks.

 

