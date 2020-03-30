ESPN to move up Michael Jordan “The Last Dance” documentary to April

Get ready Chicago Bulls fans because ESPN has officially heard the fans requests.

ESPN’s newest 30-for-30 documentary that will feature Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls has been moved up a few months according to a report from the New York Post.

Andrew Marchand of the Post broke the news on Monday night that ESPN is now set to release “The Last Dance” beginning Sunday, April 19th rather than it’s original air date of June 2nd. The news comes as the country is in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there hasn’t been live sports for two weeks.

That is until now.

As Marchand notes, the official announcement will come Tuesday morning and the countdown officially begins. Check out the trailer for “The Last Dance” below:

Get ready folks.