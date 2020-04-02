Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot offers her takes on Ryan Pace, Chicago Bears

While the country goes through a global pandemic, our local leaders have been working around the clock to make sure we stay on top of things in the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago. Over the past week or so, dozens of memes have circulated about Mayor Lori Lightfoot trying to stop Chicagoans from going outside.

Lightfoot has had a good sense of humor about all of it and even said she enjoyed the memes. On Thursday, Lightfoot took some time to talk about the Chicago Bears and their recent moves this off-season.

On Thursday morning, Lightfoot hopped on the Mully & Haugh show on 670 The Score to talk about Chicago, COVID-19 and even some sports. She offered her thoughts on Ryan Pace, the new acquisition of Nick Foles and more Bears:

Lori Lightfoot: "During this time with no play, I'm still reading multiple sports blogs every day and keeping up with the NFL Draft — wondering if Ryan Pace needs to wake up there." — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 2, 2020

Lori Lightfoot likes #Bears' trade for Nick Foles and still isn't over Mike Glennon addition in 2017. Lightfoot: "It's a competition trade, not a starter trade … We paid $18 million to Mike Glennon, which has to be all-time top-five bad (signings). My god, put me out there." — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 2, 2020

This isn’t the first time the Mayor has offered her thoughts on the Bears, offering some insight during last season with kicker Eddy Pineiro.

You can listen to the full interview here.