Report: Chicago Bulls begin formal search for new top executive

During this important quarantine in this COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Bulls are wasting no time in making some potential changes to their front office. Or at least are starting too.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a big report in a series of tweets on Friday afternoon stating that the Bulls have begun a formal search for a new top executive with full authority on basketball decisions:

Story filed to ESPN: The Chicago Bulls have started a formal search process to hire a new top executive with full authority on basketball decisions, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

Woj went on to explain a little more including identifying two targets early on:

Ownership has discussed the plan with Executive VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson and GM Gar Forman, sources said. Paxson is likely to continue in an advisory role with franchise; there are expected to be more conversations with Forman about his future too. https://t.co/zLRRfjsFey — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

Among the Bulls initial plans will be to seek permission to interview Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas and Toronto GM Bobby Webster, among other candidates, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 3, 2020

Chicago Bulls beat reporter K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago confirmed Wojnarowski’s report just minutes later. Johnson is reporting that the process was expected to start at the end of the regular season but the COVID-19 Pandemic has changed the plans:

Michael Reinsdorf's original timeline to begin interviews was end of regular season. As 1st reported by @wojespn, that process will begin next week. As previously reported, Reinsdorf didn't act when league shut down because of unprecedented situation and sensitivity to situation — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) April 3, 2020

For now, this is great news for Bulls fans as some big changes could be on the horizon for the franchise. This franchise needs a major overhaul and this is the first step.