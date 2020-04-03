Latest:

Report: Chicago Bulls begin formal search for new top executive

During this important quarantine in this COVID-19 pandemic, the Chicago Bulls are wasting no time in making some potential changes to their front office. Or at least are starting too.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a big report in a series of tweets on Friday afternoon stating that the Bulls have begun a formal search for a new top executive with full authority on basketball decisions:

Woj went on to explain a little more including identifying two targets early on:

Chicago Bulls beat reporter K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago confirmed Wojnarowski’s report just minutes later. Johnson is reporting that the process was expected to start at the end of the regular season but the COVID-19 Pandemic has changed the plans:

For now, this is great news for Bulls fans as some big changes could be on the horizon for the franchise. This franchise needs a major overhaul and this is the first step.

