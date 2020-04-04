VIDEO: William “The Refrigerator” Perry in Wrestlemania II Battle Royal

With no live sports for the past few weeks and likely unforeseeable future, the WWE has elected to go on with Wrestlemania 36 as a two-day event this weekend to provide some much-needed entertainment for us. The event starts on Saturday night and will be broadcasted from the WWE training center in Florida with no audience in attendance.

To help celebrate this year’s Wrestlemania, we decided to go back and take a look at a memorable moment from Wrestlemania 2 back on April 7, 1986 in Rosemont. A local star participated in the 20-man battle royale involving WWF wrestlers and NFL football players. One of those players? William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

Check out Perry in the Battle Royal below:

Perry didn’t win the event that also included Andre The Giant. Instead, he was eliminated by Big John Studd over the top rope. Perry got his revenge and pulled Studd out of the ring, eliminating him.

The event has gone on to be a staple at Wrestlemania’s and is now called the “Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.”

Perry would go on to make a few more appearances in pro wrestling over the years, including with Steve “Mongo” McMichael. He was elected into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2006 class with John Cena introducing him the night before Wrestlemania.