Dana White announces UFC 249 will go on but with some changes

If you’re itching for some sports, the UFC is here for you.

Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 249 will go on as scheduled on April 18th but with a few changes. Instead of the main event being Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, a highly anticipated match, it will Justin Gaethje challenging Feruguson – for interim UFC lightweight title. Khabib is unable to travel outside of Russia and won’t make it for the match so instead, the event will go on without him.

This also puts the future of Khabib and Ferguson, a match that has been cancelled a few times before, in jeopardy. We may never see the two fight due to this situation with COVID-19. But at least we get some action right?

White announced the full card which can be seen below:

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje – for interim UFC lightweight title

Strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Middleweight: Jacare Souza vs. Uriah Hall

Lightweight: Alex Hernandez vs. Omar Morales

Bantamweight: Ray Borg vs. Marlon Vera

Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Khama Worthy

Women’s Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Light Heavyweight: Sam Alvey vs. Ryan Spann

The location of the fight is also to be determined but rumors have swirled that it will be somewhere on the West Coast with no fans in the stands.

White may have also found a new solution for future fights during this pandemic, as TMZ is reporting he’s close to a deal to acquire an island. Yep, a freakin’ island.

White says the location for that event is still top secret — though he’s locked up the mystery venue where it will take place for 2 months and plans on pumping out fights every week. But after that, White says he’s planning to move the octagon to the island — where he will set up shop and host fights involving massive international fighters. White says the deal for Fight Island isn’t done yet — but it’s very close. And no, we don’t know what part of the world it’s in.

Holy hell.