Mayor Lori Lightfoot Announces Partnership With Chicago Sports Teams

“We Are Not Playing” will become a familiar phrase for Chicagoans in the near future.

On Monday morning, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a press conference at Soldier Field announcing the partnership. The intent is to help urge people to stay home during the “stay at home order” that is in place in Chicago, along with other places across the United States, and world for that matter.

In an official press release from the Mayor’s Office, Lightfoot delivered a clear message on the campaign:

“We all have a role to play in meeting the challenge of COVID-19, and our success is directly tied to every Chicagoan making sure they Stay Home and Save Lives. I am grateful to each of our hometown teams for stepping up and doing their part by joining in this call for every neighborhood and community. They’re not playing, and neither are we. The more we stay home and act responsibly, the more lives we’ll save, and the sooner we’ll be able to get our city back on track and enjoying the games we love.”

All Chicago sports teams will take part in the initiative including the Bulls, Bears, Blackhawks, White Sox, Cubs, Fire, Sky, and Red Stars. Some representatives consisting of owners, chairmen, and other executives from each team were in attendance to show their support, and say a few words as well, like George McCaskey (Bears), Michael Reinsdorf (Bulls), Jerry Reinsdorf (White Sox), Rocky Wirtz (Blackhawks), Tom Ricketts (Cubs), Joe Mansueto (Fire), Arnim Whisler (Red Stars), and Adam Fox (Sky). Their comments can also be found in the press release.

Phase 1 is to begin with some social media promotion, but then special messages will begin to show up from your favorite players from each team.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is announcing a PR campaign with Chicago sports teams encouraging staying home and social distancing. Jonathan Toews, Jason Heyward, Coby White, Eloy Jiménez, Cheyenne Park, Alyssa Mautz, Tim Anderson and Lucas Giolito to participate, among others pic.twitter.com/PAbpUv5mfe — James Fegan (@JRFegan) April 6, 2020

Be on the lookout for some words from our athletes and the campaign to start popping up around the city. It’s a creative approach to getting the message across and it also gives us a little interaction with our favorite players while we can’t see them playing. It’s not a replacement for the actual events, but maybe this gives us a small taste of the sports we are missing?

Eh probably not, but like Mayor Lightfoot said, hopefully, this helps get the city back on track so we can all finally get back to watching the sports we love.