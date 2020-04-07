Report: John Paxson willing to step away from Chicago Bulls

News broke last week that the Chicago Bulls have already begun the process of making changes to their front office, searching for a new head of basketball operations. The Bulls have already identified some candidates and have begun the interview process in a much-needed overhaul of the Front Office.

But that overhaul could be bigger than we expected.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting that John Paxson is willing to step away from the franchise completely, and has convoyed that message to ownership:

The Sun-Times was told by a source on Tuesday that not only is Paxson all for stepping aside from his position and acting more as an adviser to the Reinsdorf family when the front-office restructure is finalized, but would even completely step down from the organization if the Reinsdorfs and the new-look executive group deemed it better for the rebuild to continue. The source insisted that Paxson was ready for either scenario, wanting what was best for the franchise. And not in a martyr way, just saying what he feels everyone wants to hear.

That’s huge news.

For years Bulls fans have been calling for changes to the front office after the team has struggled to have a winning season since 2016. The frustrations have mounted over to the local media as well and it’s been a tipping point now for a few years.

Paxson took over as general manager in 2003 and was promoted to executive vice president of basketball operations later on in his career. The Bulls have reached the playoffs 11 times since 2003 but have reached the Eastern Conference Finals just once.

Now with a rebuild that looks like it’s stalled, the Bulls are going to need to make these big changes and do it right.