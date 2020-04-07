Sony is set to release their new next gen console the PS5 later this year, marking a new feat in the gaming industry for the company. But as we count down the days until the new console, the company is starting to reveal some new features for the PS5.

On Tuesday, Sony unveiled the latest edition of their controller as that will be available for the PS5 dubbed the “DualSense” as it builds off the success of the DualShock controller they introduced in 2013:

Sony broke everything down including the new features in a blog post on Tuesday:

Which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow. Adaptive triggers L2/R2. Sony describes this as”truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

Sony introduced the new controller in one sleek color design so far calling it the base color but more colors will likely appear down the line. Here is how Sony broke it down:

Traditionally our base controllers have a single color. As you can see, we went a different direction this time around, and decided on a two-toned design. Additionally, we changed the position of the light bar that will give it an extra pop. On DualShock 4, it sat on the top of the controller; now it sits at each side of the touch pad, giving it a slightly larger look and feel.

You can read more on the new controller including the features here.