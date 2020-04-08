BREAKING: Chicago Bulls to hire Arturas Karnisovas as VP of Basketball Operations

The Chicago Bulls are set to make a big change to their front office.

Just a week after a report surfaced that the franchise has begun the process to find a new Executive VP of Basketball Operations, the Bulls appear to have their guy. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Bulls are finalizing a deal to hire Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas:

The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a deal with Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas to become the franchise’s new Executive VP of Basketball Operations, sources tell ESPN. Karnisovas will be tasked with hiring a new GM and reshaping the front office. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2020

Karnisovas will have the task of finding a new General Manager in Chicago as well as re-tool the front office. That is likely to include seeing John Paxson be reduced to a smaller advisory role. Head coach Jim Boylen’s status is in jeopardy as well.

Karnisovas joined the Nuggets in 2013 as assistant general manager and was promoted in 2017 to the position of general manager. Since then, he’s helped build a young Nuggets core through the draft with his talented roster.

The move is expected to be announced by Friday.