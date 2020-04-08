Chicago Bulls zero in on their top candidate, GM Arturas Karnisovas

The Chicago Bulls are moving swiftly in the search for a new executive vice president of basketball operations, just a week after a report came out that they would begin this new search.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls are starting to zero in on their top target Denver Nuggets General Manager Arturas Karnisovas. Wojnarowski detailed the search on Wednesday, writing this on the situation:

Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas has made a strong impression on the Chicago Bulls and emerged as a focus of the franchise’s process to hire a new executive vice president of basketball operations, sources tell ESPN. Conversations with Karnisovas and Bulls officials are continuing Wednesday, sources said.

President Michael Reisnsdorf completed the first round of interviews on Wednesday and is ready to move forward with the top targets, focusing on Karnisovas as the main guy Wojnarowski is reporting. Karnisovas has emerged as the main candidate and the Bulls will hope to move fast in securing him as early as this week.

Chicago has some big plans for Karnisovas to revamp the front office including moving John Paxson down to more of an advisory role and then looking at the future of GM Gar Forman as well. A week after the initial report was released, more started to come out including Paxson moving into a different role.

Karnisovas is a native of Lithuania and moved to the United States to play basketball at Seton Hall. He’s been the general manager of the Nuggets since 2017 but was the assistant general manager from 2013-2017 before taking the job full time. He’s had an influence in building Denver’s impressive young roster over the years.