Chicago Bulls set to hire JJ Polk as new assistant general manager

It didn’t take long for Arturas Karnisovas to make his first move as new vice president of basketball operations. On Friday, The Athletic’s ShamsCharania reported that Karnisovas has made his first hire to the Bulls front office as he is bringing in JJ Polk to serve as the new assistant general manager.



Polk is currently an executive for the New Orleans Pelicans but will now join the Bulls Front Office:

The Bulls are hiring Pelicans executive JJ Polk as assistant general manager under head of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Karnisovas makes first hiring decision. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2020

Polk holds a degree from the University of Illinois and is considered a “salary cap expert” among those in the NBA. He will bring his expertise with the salary cap to the Bulls front office as they hope to get this franchise turned around in a hurry. He joined the Pelicans in 2010 as director of player contracts.

This is one of the first steps in the front office overhaul as more moves are expected in the coming weeks.