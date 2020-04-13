Chicago Bulls fire general manager Gar Forman

The changes in the Chicago Bulls’ front office continue.

Just a few hours after the franchise made the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas as executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, they made the move to fire General Manager Gar Forman. Per multiple sources, the Bulls have made the decision to fire Forman from his general manager role after he spent 22 years in the front office.

#Bulls have fired Gar Forman, they announced. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) April 13, 2020

The decision to fire Forman shouldn’t be a surprise with the front office overhaul under Karnisovas. But it’s a refreshing moment for Bulls fans as for the longest time, it was hard to see this day coming.

UPDATED: The Bulls have also announced that John Paxson will move to an advisor role and will not be around the team daily:

In a third press release sent today, the Bulls have also just made it official that former executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson is moving into a senior advisory role. pic.twitter.com/NsZKaHq6ns — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) April 13, 2020

In addition to firing Forman, the Bulls are expected to make a decision on head coach Jim Boylen either Monday or something early this week.

Chicago has already added JJ Polk as assistant general manager.