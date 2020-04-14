Michael Jordan was brought to tears during filming of “The Last Dance”

We are just days away from the highly-anticipated 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” airing on ESPN as part of the network’s 30-for-30 series. The documentary was moved up from its original release of June 2nd to April 19th as we are all stuck inside with no live sports.

Each Sunday, two episodes at one hour each will air for five-straight weeks leading up to the Series Finale. “The Last Dance” is set to give us an inside look at that 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team that completed their second three-peat. It would be the last ride for that time as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson and the rest of the core would leave town. While we await the release, some critics have already seen the documentary as part of a preview.

One of those is The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch who shared his thoughts on it in a great article here. Among the things he shared in his review, Deitsch pinpointed something that happens in episode 7 after Jordan is asked “Through the years, do you think that intensity has come at the expense of being perceived as a nice guy? ”

Deitsch breaks down what happens next:

Jordan then does something extraordinary, and I’m glad the filmmakers left it in. He asks for a break. He has become so emotional, near tears, that he has to get away for a moment. This is the quintessential scene in ESPN and Netflix’s highly anticipated 10-part documentary series, “The Last Dance,” which examines Jordan’s final season with the Bulls in 1997-98. It is ambitious and brilliant filmmaking from director Jason Hehir and rightfully lands in the conversation of the best things to air on ESPN. (The company’s Oscar-winning documentary on O.J. Simpson – “O.J.: Made In America” – still ranks at the top of that list but that is no slight to the phenomenal Jordan project.)

Woah.

Jordan had to step away from the filming for a bit after thinking long and hard about that and answering. The GOAT would go on to say that this documentary may make him look like a terrible guy due to how intense he was on the court:

“When people see this footage I’m not sure they’re going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said,’” Jordan said.

We all know about Jordan’s passion to win, something that is unmatched by many. But it appears as if we will get an even more detailed look at that come a few weeks.