Shaq says he was terrified of Michael Jordan on the court

With ESPN getting set to air “The Last Dance”, a 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls 1997-98 title run, the GOAT has been in the news a lot lately. We told you yesterday about Jordan tearing up during the filming of the documentary as critics raved about it while getting an early sneak peak.

Now on Wednesday, another NBA legend spoke out about the documentary and Jordan.

Shaquille O’Neal is considered one of the most dominating players to ever play in the NBA, enjoying an incredible 17-year career that included being named to the NBA All-Star Game 15 times, the All-NBA Team 14 times, a three-time defensive Player of the Year Award winner, a three-time NBA Finals MVP winner, the 1999-00 NBA MVP, the 1993 NBA Rookie of the Year and a four-time NBA Champion. Yeah, that’s pretty good.

But there was one player that O’Neal feared the most when he stepped onto the court and it was like “watching a god”.

O’Neal appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA show Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics. Among them? “The Last Dance” and what it was like playing against Michael Jordan. Here is what O’Neal said about facing MJ:

“When I first got in the league, I was terrified of Jordan. As a kid, it was like you were watching a god,” Shaq said.

O’Neal was a fantastic player himself so that makes this quote that much more awesome. To know that a dominant player like Shaq was even awed by Jordan is saying something.

‘The Last Dance’ makes it’s premiere on Sunday night at 8 p.m. CST.