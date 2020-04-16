Ryan Clark Claims Allen Robinson Isn’t a #1 WR… Wait What?

Let me start off by saying… I like Ryan Clark. I think he’s a smart dude and he’s entertaining on TV and Twitter.

But I don’t know what he’s talking about here…

No — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 16, 2020

🤔🤔🤔 — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) April 16, 2020

After that comment Thursday morning, he’s spent the rest of his afternoon defending his stance. Even against Chicago’s own, Silvy:

So, when I say Trubisky can’t play early this season all of the Bears faithful jump me. All telling me he can ball. Now, to defend A Rob we point to what he did with a QB like Trubisky because what? He can’t play? Which is it? https://t.co/zdd1n7f8yf — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 16, 2020

I don’t know who’s jumping you after saying Trubisky can’t play, but it can’t be anyone from Chicago…

He also brought up DeAndre Hopkins when fans brought up the numbers that ARob has put up with less than stellar QB play throughout his career:

And for everyone on the bad QB train… Check @DeAndreHopkins stats year by year. Then look at his QBs. That my friends is a number 1! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 16, 2020

…but I don’t think people are questioning Hopkins being a #1 WR, man. He’s like THE #1 WR. Still don’t know why the Texans got rid of him…

Saying Robinson isn’t a #1 WR on a team is bananaland. That means he wouldn’t qualify as a top 32 WR in the league right? Am I missing something? Most people reading this aren’t gonna argue, but just so you have some fuel for your argument, here’s where Robinson fell in terms of rankings last year for some major categories…

Targets (154) – 3rd

Receptions (98) – 7th

Yards (1147) – 13th

TDs (7) – Tied 13th

He’s hovering around that Top 10 range… Not a #1 WR, Ryan Clark? You lost me on that one…