Ryan Clark Claims Allen Robinson Isn’t a #1 WR… Wait What?

Alex Fusak

Let me start off by saying… I like Ryan Clark. I think he’s a smart dude and he’s entertaining on TV and Twitter.

But I don’t know what he’s talking about here…

After that comment Thursday morning, he’s spent the rest of his afternoon defending his stance. Even against Chicago’s own, Silvy:

I don’t know who’s jumping you after saying Trubisky can’t play, but it can’t be anyone from Chicago…

He also brought up DeAndre Hopkins when fans brought up the numbers that ARob has put up with less than stellar QB play throughout his career:

…but I don’t think people are questioning Hopkins being a #1 WR, man. He’s like THE #1 WR. Still don’t know why the Texans got rid of him…

Saying Robinson isn’t a #1 WR on a team is bananaland. That means he wouldn’t qualify as a top 32 WR in the league right? Am I missing something? Most people reading this aren’t gonna argue, but just so you have some fuel for your argument, here’s where Robinson fell in terms of rankings last year for some major categories…

  • Targets (154) – 3rd
  • Receptions (98) – 7th
  • Yards (1147) – 13th
  • TDs (7) – Tied 13th

He’s hovering around that Top 10 range… Not a #1 WR, Ryan Clark? You lost me on that one…

