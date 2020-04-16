Scottie Pippen takes dig at Chicago Bulls after being fired

Over the past few years, while the Chicago Bulls have been struggling, you may have noticed Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen appearing court side at the games. Pippen was hired as an advisor for the team and was around the organization a good amount.

Until he wasn’t in 2019-20.

Pippen talked to TMZ Sports on Wednesday night and revealed that he was fired from his advisor role with the Bulls but didn’t make it public until now. While revealing that information, Pippen took a dig at the Bulls’ recent losing culture:

“I got fired this year. I didn’t really want it to be in the public, but I’m no longer employed by the Bulls,” Pippen said in the interview.

Here’s what went down … the Bulls reportedly met with Pippen before the season and asked him to make several commitments that would mess up his gig with ESPN’s “The Jump” … but wouldn’t budge on compensation, so they let him go. So … how is Pippen taking it?? Let’s say pretty well.