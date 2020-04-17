Chicago Bears release Trey Burton, should they target O.J. Howard?

With just seven more days until the Chicago Bears are set to pick in Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft they made a flurry of moves.

First, they announced the signing of tackle Jason Spriggs, kicker K Ramiz Ahmed and exclusive free agents Rashaad Coward and J.P. Holtz. But the biggest move came when they announced they have released veteran tight end Trey Burton.

The 28-year-old Burton spent just two seasons in Chicago, playing in 24 of the 33 possible games. He missed the Bears Wild Card Playoff Game vs. Philadelphia with a groin injury and the Week 1 game vs. the Green Bay Packers. He then dealt with multiple injuries midway through the 2019 season and missed 8 games.

Burton struggled with injuries in his Bears career after signing a four-year deal worth $32M back in 2018. He caught just six touchdown passes in those two seasons and the move signals that he might not be ready for Week 1 come 2020.

It also could mean the Bears are in the market for a new tight end.

Despite signing both Demetrius Harris and Jimmy Graham, the Bears could target a new tight end that is on the trade market. Reports earlier in the week stated that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put O.J. Howard on the trade block.

With Jimmy Graham serving as the primary U-tight end in the offense, the Bears could use another player on the depth chart behind him there. But does Howard make sense? The 25-year-old Howard is entering his fourth season in the NFL and has just 12 touchdowns in his career. That included just one in the 2019 season.

After an impressive rookie year, Howard has struggled a bit in the two years since. However, that could keep his price low if the Bears do show interest. Either way, Chicago should look to add to the tight end position via trade or the 2020 NFL Draft.