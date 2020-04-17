Latest:

Chicago native Michael Finley interviews for Bulls GM job

Zack Pearson

The Chicago Bulls are attempting to act fast in their search for a new general manager after firing Gar Forman earlier in the week.

New Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas has begun his search for a new GM and is currently interviewing candidates through video chat. The latest? Chicago native Michael Finley who interviewed sometime this week:

Finley played his high school ball at Proviso East in Maywood, Illinois just outside of Chicago. From there he played at Wisconsin before being drafted with the 21st overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns. He spent time with Phoenix, Dallas, San Antonio and Boston in his career, winning a title with the Spurs in 2007.

He currently serves as the Vice President of Basketball Operations in Dallas and is reportedly the front runner to land the GM job in Chicago.

