VIDEO: First 5 minutes of ‘The Last Dance’ released

Zack Pearson

After waiting over a year and a half, Sunday marks the day that ESPN drops the first two episodes of “The Last Dance”, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1998 Chicago Bulls.

Originally slated to debut on June 2nd, ESPN announced it would move up the release due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no live sports on TV. The first two episodes will air on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN 2. However, if you can’t wait that long… you can get a sneak peak of the first episode as ESPN has released the first 5 minutes. Enjoy:

It’s only five minutes but I already have goosebumps. Can’t freakin’ wait for Sunday.

