Get the weekend started with the Chicago Bulls intro from the 1998 NBA Finals
Rejoice! The weekend is finally here.
And you know what that means? We are one day closer to “The Last Dance” premiering on ESPN Sunday night on ESPN. I can’t fuckin’ wait either.
To get you pumped up enjoy the starting lineup introduction for the Chicago Bulls during the 1998 NBA Finals:
Damnit. I have goosebumps now. There’s nothing, absolutely NOTHING better than the starting lineup introductions for the 90’s Bulls and you cant convince me otherwise.
Let’s go.