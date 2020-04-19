Awesome story of Michael Jordan ahead of his grandson’s birth

We’ve officially made it. “The Last Dance” will officially premiere on Sunday night on ESPN with the first two episodes of the 10-part documentary.

Over the next few weeks we will get to see some incredible footage as the story of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls will be told again as part of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Ahead of the showing, director Jason Hehir shared some awesome details about the documentary including some never before heard stories.

One of those stories shows just how ageless Jordan was ahead of his daughter giving birth to his grandson.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne tells a very good story about Jordan and his new grandson in a detailed look at “The Last Dance”:

When Hehir interviewed Jordan’s daughter Jasmine, she told him that when she was about to give birth, she asked her father what he wanted to be called? Grandpa? Pops? Grandpops? Jordan thought about it for a moment, then said, “‘Have him call me Michael.'”

Savage move by the GOAT.

I mean any ordinary person would be happy to be called “pops” or “Grandpa” or even “Grandfather”. But the GOAT? Heck no. He doesn’t age and he’s still “Michael” to everyone even his grand children.

Every story or sneak peek I’ve seen about this documentary gets me that much more excited and proves just how good this will actually be.

Strap in folks, the ride begins at 8 p.m. CST tonight.