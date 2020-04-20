Early ratings numbers are in for “The Last Dance” and holy smokes

The first two episodes of “The Last Dance” are in the books as they premiered on Sunday night on ESPN and what a two hours it was. After watching Michael, Scottie, Steve, Phil and the rest of the Chicago Bulls for those two hours, we were left wanting more.

While we will have to wait another six days for episodes 3 and 4, the early ratings numbers are in for the premiere and holy smokes.

Per John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, “The Last Dance” blew initial numbers away as 6.3 million viewers watched Episode 1 and an addition 5.8 million stayed for Episode 2:

"The Last Dance" numbers blew away even the most optimistic projections. Episode 1 averaged 6.3 million viewers and Episode 2 averaged 5.8 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) April 20, 2020

Those numbers do include both broadcasts on ESPN and ESPN2. The big premiere for the highly-anticipated 10-part documentary topped “You Don’t Know Bo” as the most watch documentary in ESPN history. That film drew 3.6 million viewers on its release.

The Last Dance averaged 6.1 million viewers for Episodes 1 and 2 over ESPN and ESPN 2. That’s the most-watched doc in ESPN history. Tops “You Dont Know Bo” which drew 3.6 million viewers for its debut. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 20, 2020

With four more weeks of episodes, the numbers should continue to be steady around that mark and we wouldn’t be shocked if the finale night tops it.