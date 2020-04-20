Michael Jordan being pissed off about golf prior to playoff game is all-time story

The first two episodes of “The Last Dance” are in the books and what a debut for the 10-part series that documents Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season. Already through two episodes they have touched on a lot of big storylines with the biggest coming in the Jerry Krause and Jerry Reinsdorf dynamic with the team.

But one of the moments that really stood out for us came late in episode two as they broke down Jordan’s second year and the playoff series against Boston.

Jordan dropped 49 points in a Game 1 loss to a dominant Boston team on the road. It was Jordan’s first career playoff game and despite the loss, he wanted the world to know he had arrived. The day following the game, Jordan decided to go play golf with Celtics standout Danny Ainge.

It was a rough day on the course for Jordan, but he used it as motivation for Game 2 as detailed in the documentary:

“I took a few bucks off of Michael that day, and we’re talking trash to each other,” Ainge said. “That might have been a mistake.” “We get done, we get in the car, we drop Danny off first,” Rare Air author Mark Vancil recalled. “And Michael says, ‘Hey, tell your boy D.J. [Hall of Famer Dennis Johnson] I got something for him tomorrow.’

That wasn’t the only mention of Golf in the first two episodes and it likely won’t be the last.

During the same episode, Scottie Pippen told a story about how Jordan was nice to him his rookie season and bought him golf clubs. But the GOAT had the idea of winning some money from the rookie Pippen:

Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan gave him a set of golf clubs as a rookie to "lure me in so he could take all my money."

This is off to a heck of a start and we cant wait to see the rest.