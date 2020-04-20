VIDEO: The story of Dennis Rodman taking a 48-hour vacation to Las Vegas on ‘The Last Dance’

We are just six more days away from the third and fourth episodes of ESPN’s newest documentary, “The Last Dance”, air following Sunday’s successful premiere.

The first episode focused on Michael Jordan and the start of that 1997-98 season as well as previous years in his career. The attention then shifted over to Scottie Pippen and the dysfunction between the Bulls roster and the front office in episode two. As we await for episodes three and four to debut on Sunday, we already know the focus of number three will be on Dennis Rodman.

And holy hell will it be good.







On Monday, NBA released a short clip from episode three as it previews a story of Rodman asking Phil Jackson for a mini vacation during the 1997-98 season. After Pippen returned from his surgery in 1998, Rodman asked for a Vegas vacation to blow off some steam. Head coach Phil Jackson asked if Rodman could make it just 48 hours and Jordan had his concerns.

He settles on 48 hours and the city of Las Vegas:

"I need a vacation…"#TheLastDance continues Sunday, April 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/fIiLZ75J7q — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

We can only imagine the bender Rodman went on during those 48 hours in the middle of a freakin’ NBA season in Las Vegas. There is a report about the story and if you don’t want anything spoiled then exit now. If not, keep reading.

*****SPOILER BELOW*****

The story via Yahoo Sports goes as:

“He did not come back on time,” Jordan said. “We had to go get his ass out of bed, and I’m not going to say what’s in his bed, where he was, blah, blah, blah.” “There’s a knock on the door and it’s Michael Jordan,” Rodman’s ex-wife, Carmen Electra, said. “I hid. I didn’t want him to see me like that so I’m hiding behind the couch with covers on me.” “Dennis came back and joined the team and that’s the way it went that year,” Phil Jackson said.

Wow. We can’t wait for this.

Check back with ChiCitySports for more coverage on “The Last Dance”.





