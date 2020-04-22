Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky says his shoulder injury is 100% healed

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky finds himself in a battle for the starting job going into the 2020 season after the team acquired veteran Nick Foles this past offseason. The two will hit the field, whenever that is, to battle it out for that starting job in the coming months. But will Trubisky be ready?

The quarterback appeared on his former teammate Chase Daniel’s new podcast titled “Chase Talks” on Wednesday to discuss a little bit of everything including sports. One of the questions that Daniel asked Trubisky was abut his shoulder injury he suffered in the Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s great, it’s great,” Trubisky said when asked by Daniel about his shoulder via the Sun-Times.‘‘I’m back to 100 percent. I haven’t been able to see a doctor to get cleared officially, but I pretty much cleared myself. It feels better and stronger than it did before [I] even hurt it.’’

The quarterback had offseason shoulder surgery as reported by Ryan Pace during the Bears post-season press conference. He appears to be healed up now.

Trubisky went on to say that he’s been quarantined inside with his girlfriend and has been enjoying movies, TV shows and a lot of Netflix. It’s been an odd offseason for the quarterback and the rest of the NFL and there is no telling when it will get back to normal.

While Trubisky has been the starter for the past two seasons, it’s clear the Bears need more from the quarterback spot. But will the former No. 2 overall pick have the shot? Getting healthy and getting those reps in is the first place to start.

