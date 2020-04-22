Nike Introduces The Air Zoom Pegasus 37

The Nike Pegasus line continues to grow and fresh off the Pegasus 36 release in 2019 comes a new model for 2020. The Air Zoom Pegasus 37 was officially introduced by Nike this week and it’s given runners just another reason to get out there and hit the roads and trails for some miles during this COVID-19 shelter in place.

This version in the Pegasus series features a low top cut design and is highlighted by a translucent mesh on the upper with Swooshes. It’s similar to the 36 version from a year ago but the biggest difference is that the 37 is the first-ever Pegasus to equip Nike React foam. It replaces the cushlon feature that was used in previous versions.

The React foam makes for a more comfortable design on your shoe which helps reduces strain on your foot as you run. It also provides a lighter shoe and more durable. Also new is a full-length Zoom Air bag to a forefoot Zoom Air bag (the forefoot is where you rebound from the ground, and need an airbag the most).

In addition to the Zoom Air bag and React foam, the 37 model also features a translucent upper, updated midfoot enables a fit band to secure your foot, and a color shift on the lateral side of the shoe.

While we detailed the differences from the 37 to the 36 models, there are some similarities. The 37 returns a heel collar that tapers away from the Achilles tendon — a design influenced by direct athlete feedback. It also has the familiar waffle rubber outsole helps provide trusted durability.

As Nike introduces the new Pegasus 37 model, they turned to legendary runner Joan Benoit Samuelson who has worn the Pegasus for over 30 years in her career:

“The innovation, the design and the function of the Pegasus have come so far, but in thoughtful and calculated steps,” she says. “You want to evolve that way if you want to keep the devoted, knowledgeable runner. Throughout my career, when I wasn’t sure whether I was able to go the distance, the Pegasus was my go-to shoe.”

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 will release nationwide on April 28th for a retail price of $120 and will be featured in a few different colorways.

Nike was generous enough to send me a pair to test out so check back for my wear test review!