Jay Cutler once helped Brandon Marshall pay off $60K gambling debt

Former quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver Brandon Marshall used to be best friends dating back to their days with the Denver Broncos. The duo played together in Denver from 2006-08 before Cutler was traded to the Chicago Bears.

They would reunite in 2012 when Chicago acquired Marshall in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. After three seasons in the Windy City, Marshall was shipped out to the New York Jets in the 2015 offseason. The relationship suffered a fracture during the duo’s time in Chicago and it’s unknown if they are on speaking terms as it stands. Marshall has thrown Cutler under the bus a few times over the past few years, so it’s likely they are not on good terms.







But the duo is in the news again.

Marshall appeared on the “I Am Athlete” podcast on Wednesday night to discuss his time in the NFL as well as the upcoming draft. With the topic on the Las Vegas Raiders, Marshall was asked about what would happen if he played in Las Vegas and he went on to tell a story of how he had to call Cutler to send him $60K to pay off a gambling debt after losing at The Mirage and The Wynn casinos.

“I call Jay. He’s like this is what we’re gonna do, you’re gonna sign a paper. You owe me. Soon as I landed, he had that $60,000 check. I paid the marker off, went back into the season and made a couple hundred thousand.”

You can listen to the interview below:

That’s a hell of an untold story and shows just how nice of a friend Cutler really was. Hopefully their relationship gets back on good terms.