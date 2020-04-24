2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears select Cole Kmet at No. 43 overall

The Chicago Bears have made their first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, picking Cole Kmet out of Notre Dame at No. 43 overall in the second round on Friday night.

Analysis

Here is a breakdown of Cole Kmet’s game via NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

Long bodied, early entry Y tight end prospect who is a better pass threat than run blocker at this stage. Kmet should continue to fill out his frame, but his run blocking is too scattered and needs better focus and efficiency as a pro. He can be jammed and slowed by early contact into his route, but once he’s striding, he becomes a legitimate second-level threat with sneaky separation speed and intriguing ball skills. He’s still developing and could be a slow starter headed into the league, but he has the talent to eventually become a solid starter as a pass-catching in-line tight end with the ability to mismatch from the slot with his size.

Highlights

