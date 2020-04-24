2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears select Jaylon Johnson at No. 50 overall

The Chicago Bears have made their first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, picking Jaylon Johnson out of Utah at No. 50 overall in the second round on Friday night.

After going offense with their first pick and tight end Cole Kmet, Chicago has now addressed a need on the defensive side of the football opposite of Kyle Fuller. Johnson is a big, physical corner that is still raw and can be a solid option on the outside. He will have his chance to win the starting job this offseason and could be the future at the position.

Johnson does have some injury concerns and is coming off shoulder surgery from this March.

Analysis

Here is a breakdown of Jaylon Johnson’s game via NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein:

Boundary bully with an improving skill set to clamp down on WR1s and limit their exposure to the football. Johnson is built for press, with the size, length and athleticism to force receivers to work harder getting into their routes. His eagerness to stay tight to the route leads to inconsistent balance and positioning from time to time, but his foot quickness and agility allow for rapid recoveries. He’s equipped to play the deep ball but needs to fully prove himself in that area. He’s a physical press corner with off-man ability whose anticipation and ball skills should continue to help him make plays as a CB1 and first-round pick.

Highlights

